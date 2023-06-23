The Courettes is an explosive Danish and Brazilian rock band who is praised by the coolest music magazines around the world!

In 2020 the band signed with legendary British label Damaged Goods Records, putting them on the same roster as top international rock icons like Buzzcocks, Manic Street Preachers, Atari Teenage Riot, New Bomb Turks, Amyl and the Sniffers, Billy Childish, Captain Sensible and many others. Their first single by Damaged Goods ‘Want You! Like A Cigarette’ was released in 2020 in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and got airplay at BBC 6 Radio and spins at P6Beat and P4 in Denmark, and the first pressing of the 7” vinyl was sold out in two weeks.

Spring 2021 saw a brand new single, ‘Hop The Twig’, which is an exciting blend of garage, surf, 60s girlie pop and riot grrrl attitude and again got fantastic reviews:

One of the most hard working bands on the European rock scene, The Courettes have the reputation of delivering full-speed energetic performances and have played in 15 countries around Europe and Brazil. In 2020, despite the pandemic, the band kept the wheels turning and impressively made 25 concerts in Denmark, Germany, France and Norway, showing their never ending lust, dedication and seriousness towards their career. Flavia Couri (vocals/guitar) and Martin Couri (vocals/drums) have shared the stage with artists like The Sonics, The Pretty Things, Holly Golightly, The Bellrays, Jon Spencer, B52 ́s, Stray Cats, Kitty, Daisy and Lewis, Gang of Four, Weezer, Franz Ferdinand and more.

You can catch them performing live at The Prince Albert, 48 Trafalgar Street, Brighton, BN1 4ED on Friday 1st September 2023. Doors will open at 8pm and the event runs until 11pm.

Their last performance at The Prince Albert sold out, so you had better purchase your tickets HERE or from your usual ticket agent before they all get snapped up!

Find out more at www.thecourettes.com