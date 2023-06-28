A police officer who investigated a ‘notorious’ Brighton dog walker has been praised for building a case so strong he had no option but to plead guilty.

Brighton and Hove News reported earlier this month that Terrace Peckham had been threatened with prison if the dogs he walks attacked anyone else.

He had previously been convicted on the same charge after a dog he walked bit another dog – but told the court it was really the fault of other owners who treated their pets like “fur babies“.

He admitted three counts of being in control of dangerously out of control dogs which bit two other dog walkers and their pets near Brighton Racecourse.

Today, Sussex Police said they hoped the case sent a clear message that this kind of behaviour would be pursued through the courts.

Inspector Gemma Firth said: “Terrance Peckham was notorious among dog walkers in Brighton for his flagrant disregard for their safety.

“His lack of control over his dogs endangered walkers and their animals, resulting in multiple injuries and risking much more serious consequences.

“This behaviour order should send a clear message that we will use all the powers available to protect the public and, should Peckham breach this order, he faces a jail sentence.

“I would like to commend the officer in charge of this investigation for their dedication and commitment to building a case of such strength that Peckham felt he had no choice but to plead guilty.

“To the public, I would ask please report any issues, crimes or incidents online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”

Peckham, 67, of Walpole Terrace in Brighton, was reported to have walked a large group of out of control dogs on several occasions, particularly around the Brighton Racecourse area.

On 24 November, 2021, a member of the public walking their dog was injured after several dogs Peckham was walking attacked him and his cockapoo.

A witness described recognising ‘Terry the dog walker’, suggesting Peckham was well known in the area.

A second dog walker was attacked by a group of dogs walked by Peckham in fields near the Racecourse, suffering injuries to his arms and legs.

The same victim was attacked again shortly after, when Peckham approached walking around seven dogs. Both the walker and his dog suffered bite injuries in the attack.

Peckham was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of having dogs dangerously out of control causing injury.

On Thursday, 15 June, Peckham was given a three-year criminal behaviour order restricting him to walking no more than two dogs at a time, which must be muzzled and on a maximum of 1m lead.

He was also given a suspended prison sentence of six months that would be activated should he breach the order.