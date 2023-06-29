Brighton and Hove Albion have sent a young striker on loan to Glasgow Rangers for the coming Scottish Premier League season.

Albion said this afternoon (Thursday 29 June): “Abdallah Sima will spend the 2022-23 campaign on a season-long loan with Glasgow Rangers.

“The 22-year-old Senegal international, who signed for Albion in 2021 from Slavia Prague, spent last season on loan with French Ligue 1 side Angers.

“His loan with Rangers will commence on Saturday 1 July, and be subject to international clearance.”

Albion technical director David Weir said: “Abdallah had a really strong finish to last season in France after initially being disrupted by injury.

“But he once again showed his ability when he did play and the potential he offers.

“We are hoping he can get a good run of games with Rangers this coming season, both domestically and in European competition, and we will keep a close eye on his progress.”

Albion added: “Abdallah scored five goals from 19 starts with Angers last season and the loan followed a similar spell with Stoke City in 2021-22.

“He began his youth career in Senegal before a move to French side Thonon Evian. He joined Czech side FC Taborsko early in 2020, moving to Slavia later that year.

“His 16 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for Slavia in the 2020-21 season helped them reach the Europa League quarter-finals and to a seventh league title.”

Sima joined Albion from Slavia Prague in August 2021 on a four-year contract until 2025 on undisclosed terms although the deal was reported to be worth about £7 million.

The 6ft 2in forward has yet to play for Albion but made his international debut for Senegal in March 2021 and has made four appearances for his country.