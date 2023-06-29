A former care home in Hove could be knocked down so the council can build a four-storey block of flats to provide supported housing.

The £9 million plans to demolish Knoll House, in Ingram Crescent West, Hove, are due to go before Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee next week.

The care home closed in 2019. The council wants to build 28 accessible flats in its place for “people with acquired brain injuries and physical disabilities with special needs” with “varying levels of care requirements”.

All of the flats could house people who need a wheelchair and two of them would cater for “bariatric clients” who would be extremely overweight, according to the planning application.

A report to the Planning Committee said: “All 28 units would be affordable housing for council rent.

“There are currently 10 flats across supported living schemes within the city, none of which are accessible to people in wheelchairs.

“There are ‘extra care’ flats that are wheelchair-accessible but age-limited to those over 55.

“None of these services are suitable for people with behavioural needs and none provide the opportunity for young people to be clustered together.

“While there are other wheelchair-accessible flats across the city, they do not have support available on site.

“The redevelopment of Knoll House will provide long-term accommodation with support for people with physical disabilities and brain injuries.

“Some units will be specifically for people aged 18 to 25 and two of the new flats will be designed for bariatric clients.”

The report supports the scheme which includes communal areas, adjustments to the road outside, more parking spaces and a landscaped garden.

The planning application said: “There are currently more than 28 people who are in residential care, placed out of the area or living in inappropriate accommodation, who would benefit from supported accommodation that is accessible for people with mobility problems or who use wheelchairs and that has on-site care and support.”

One neighbour commented on the council website, welcoming the scheme but raising concerns about the level of support that residents would receive.

The commenter, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “I am concerned about how the facility will manage a resident who may pose a threat to the wider community within the estate.

“As a resident of this quiet and peaceful area, I am worried that the behaviour of one resident could negatively impact the entire community.

“I would appreciate more information on what measures will be taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the wider community and how any disruptive behaviour by a resident will be addressed.”

Last August, the council evicted 21 “property guardians” from Knoll House with four hours’ notice.

Knoll House was under the management of Oaksure Property Services at the time but the council said that the company had not sufficiently improved fire safety standards after failed inspections.

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm next Wednesday (5 July). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.