Councillors set party politics to one side to give an emotional standing ovation to a former leader as she was made an honorary alderwoman.

The mayor of Brighton and Hove, Jackie O’Quinn, presented Mary Mears with a framed certificate as the council conferred the honour on the former Conservative leader of the council.

Mrs Mears had been due to become mayor in May last year but was unable to take up the role because of ill-health.

She served as a Conservative councillor for 31 years and led her party’s last administration for its final three years from 2008 to 2011.

She stood down earlier this year, shortly before the local elections, and some doubted whether she would be able to be present for the ceremony at Hove Town Hall.

But, with characteristic determination, Mrs Mears was present to hear plaudits from political friend and foe alike and to receive prolonged applause from a new generation of councillors.

At a special meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council this afternoon (Thursday 20 July), Green councillor Sue Shanks was the first to pay tribute to Mrs Mears.

Councillor Shanks quoted Mrs Mears telling her that “the council chamber is a theatre – with many exits and entrances”.

The Green councillor also cited the former Tory Prime Minister Ted Heath, with a twist on a line often attributed to the French writer Voltaire, saying: “You may disagree with some people but you fundamentally agree with their right to say it – and that applies not only to the opposition but also to my group as well.”

Labour councillor Alan Robins said that the role of a councillor could be both burdensome and wonderful as he paid tribute to Mrs Mears, who served as deputy mayor for two years while he was mayor.

He said: “Mary once said to me, ‘The trouble with you, Alan, is you’re too bloody nice.’

“If you’ve been in politics as long as I have and the worst thing someone can say to you is you’re too nice, you haven’t done too bad.”

Conservative group leader Alistair McNair said that conferring the honorary title of alderman and alderwoman upheld a long tradition of recognising the effort that went into such long service.

Councillor McNair praised his former colleagues, including Vanessa Brown, a former deputy leader of the council.

He said: “I would like to thank Mary Mears, who was the first female Conservative leader of the council. It’s wonderful to have Mary with us today – and Dee Simson, who was deputy leader and mayor.”

He also paid tribute to former councillor Dawn Barnett – “an indefatigable campaigner for her ward” – and former Conservative opposition leader Tony Janio – “the biggest character of them all”.

The mayor welcomed back three of the four Greens to be honoured – former leader Phélim Mac Cafferty, former mayor and deputy leader of the council Lizzie Deane and Leo Littman, who chaired the council’s Planning Committee and its Audit and Standards Committee.

The fourth Green, another former mayor, Alex Phillips, was unable to be present.