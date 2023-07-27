Plans for an advertising billboard in a Brighton street could hide drug dealing, according to a neighbour.

The concern was set out in an objection to a planning application by MCR Media Ltd for an externally lit advertising hoarding on land next to 21 Springfield Road.

Neighbours have sent 27 comments objecting to the application to Brighton and Hove City Council.

And staff at the neighbouring Cats Protection charity shop raised the issue of drug dealing.

They said: “We are not going to let this illuminated sign be fixed to our wall. This will block the light out of our basement flat behind it.

“There is enough illegal dealing going on behind the wall after dark as it is without making it easier for them to be hidden while carrying out their illegal activities.”

The UK Crime Map indicated that six drug-related incidents had been recorded within half a mile from June 2020 to May 2023.

The planning application said that billboard would be a treated board mounted on support posts, with a steel frame. The frame would be 5ft high, 21ft wide and 8in deep – 1.5 metres x 6.5m x 20cm.

The application listed the brightness as 100 cd/m2 (candela per square metre), with the external lighting described as “static”.

Neighbours were concerned that the structure would distract drivers because the hoarding – in the Preston Park Conservation Area – would face on to the A23 Beaconsfield Road.

An anonymous objector, whose details were redacted on the council’s planning website, said: “An illuminated billboard is not in keeping with the conservation area, will diminish the quality and quantity of natural light in neighbouring properties, distract drivers at a place where pedestrians cross and other vehicles enter or cross Beaconsfield Road.

“It will look crass in an area where there are leafy trees and hence reduce the value of people’s homes.”

Another anonymous objector, whose details were also redacted by the council, said: “Concerns have already been made to the council about this being a busy and dangerous road and junction used by rat runners while residents struggle to park.

“It raises questions why this location has been chosen for a billboard sign. It is in no one’s direct view aside from distracting people crossing the pedestrian crossing. Surely this is dangerous?”

MCR Media declined to comment.

To see the application or comment, search for BH2023/01377 in the planning section of the council’s website.