A brave woman managed to film a sex attacker as she tried to fend him off in the seconds before he grabbed her in a Brighton street.

Her video helped police snare 32-year-old Hanok Zeray and the footage was played in court as a judge prepared to sentence him.

The 20-year-old woman who had the courage and the wits to start filming with her phone was one of at least six women to be targeted by Zeray, of Ringmer Road, Brighton.

It resulted in Judge Martin Huseyin imposing a prison sentence of 13 years and three months at Lewes Crown Court for six counts of sexual assault.

The only reporter in court was from Brighton and Hove News. Read our report of the sentencing here.

Yesterday (Tuesday 1 August), Sussex Police said: “Zeray targeted lone women around Brighton city centre on multiple occasions in 2022.

“An investigation was launched after a woman reported being raped in the Old Steine, in Brighton, on Saturday 16 April.

“She was supported by specialist officers and Hanok Zeray was arrested the following day on suspicion of rape.

“He was released under investigation while evidence was collected to pursue a charge.

“On Sunday 22 May, two women reported being sexually assaulted in London Road and Southover Street in the early hours of the morning.

“The Southover Street victim was chased by a stranger – later identified as Zeray – but managed to escape by locking herself in her flat.

“Inquiries were under way to identify a suspect when, on Sunday 23 October, a third woman reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger in Elm Grove.

“He harassed her persistently but she was able to film him on her mobile phone and capture the sexual assault on film.

“Officers identified Zeray from the footage and he was arrested shortly after. He was charged with rape and three counts of sexual assault and remanded in custody.

“While remanded, Zeray was charged with three additional counts of sexual assault after three more women came forward to report being attacked

one on Sunday 22 May in London Road

one in Gladstone Place on 19 June and

a third on 23 October, five minutes before Zeray was filmed assaulting the woman in Elm Grove

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 24 February, Zeray pleaded guilty to all six counts of sexual assault and not guilty to rape.

“The rape charge was later discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

“At Lewes Crown Court on Friday 21 July, Zeray was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison, with an extended licence period of five years.”

Detective Constable Amy Pemberton-Hill said: “Hanok Zeray was a committed offender who presented a clear danger to lone women and girls.

“I would like to thank all these women for reporting his crimes to police and supporting the investigation through to prosecution.

“The streets of Brighton and Hove are a safer place as a result.”

Superintendent Adele Tucknott, Sussex Police’s lead for violence against women and girls, said: “The behaviour shown by Hanok Zeray will not be tolerated in Sussex – from the persistent harassment of women through to the sexual assaults for which he has been jailed.

“Women and girls should be safe to walk the streets alone at any time of day or night without being targeted by predatory men.

“We have a range of measures to keep people safe at night and it is so important that any incidents are reported so we can take positive action.

“In an emergency, always call 999. You can also download the Safe Space app, which has a list of designated safe spaces across Sussex where you can seek help.”