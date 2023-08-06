Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Rayo Vallecano 1

Joao Pedro was on the spot as his equaliser from twelve years salvaged a draw for the Seagulls after the visitors went ahead on 13 minutes through Garcia.

Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro started up front together and looked sharp.

An horrendous Jason Steele slice presented Vallacano with an easy opportunity to take the lead which Garcia snapped up

Visiting keeper Stole Dimitrievski made a great save from Joao Pedro as Albion looked more and more dangerous.

A super trade mark run by Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma almost yielded a brilliant moment, but like Vicente’s 2013 effort against Derby didn’t make the net ripple

Albion got back in it after Oscar Valentin bundled over Joao Pedro in the box Albion’s Brazilian striker putting the spot kick away himself.

James Milner finally got on pitch late on in an Albion shirt replacing Pervis Estupinan.