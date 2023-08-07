A fire has broken out at a school in Brighton.

Four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform have been sent to tackle the blaze at Carden Primary School.

The first 999 call reported the fire at 7.13pm this evening (Monday 7 August).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have had many calls about this already.”

Next month, the school is due to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Councillor Alistair McNair, the chair of governors, went straight to the school when he learnt about the fire.

He said: “I’m trying to assess the situation. It’s a great shame.

“This is a popular school with a very active community.”

It is not the first fire at the school which is in County Oak Avenue, by the corner of Carden Avenue.

Twelve years ago, in March 2011, part of the school was damaged when a fire broke out at the back of the building at about 6pm one evening.

This evening, a crowd gathered to watch as firefighters tackled the blaze and the police turned out to support for crews while they worked.