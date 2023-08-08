A man has died after falling off his bike on Brighton seafront yesterday afternoon, Sussex Police said.

The man, who was from the local area, was riding near the i360 when he came off the grey bicycle.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist sadly died in Brighton.

“The cyclist – a local man in his seventies – came off his grey pedal bike in King’s Road, outside the i360 tower, around 4.30pm on Monday (7 August).

“Despite the best efforts of passers-by and paramedics, he sadly died as a result of his injuries.

“Officers are looking to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have captured any relevant mobile phone or dashcam footage from the area at that time.

“They are also making inquiries to establish whether the cyclist was involved in any other incident along the seafront between 4pm and 4.30pm prior to the fall.

“He was travelling west to east.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Cashew.”