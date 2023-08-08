Five men who may hold key information about a savage attack in Brighton are being sought by police.

Police appealed for information about a group of men involved in the assault which left a 31-year-old man with serious facial injuries in March.

The attack happened near the Railway Bell pub in Surrey Street around 10.45pm on Friday, March 3.

A suspect has since been arrested, and today police released these images of men they want to speak to.

Anyone who recognises any of the men is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1462 of 03/03. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.

A 44-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on July 31 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released on bail until October 26 while enquiries continue.