Several people are still unable to return to their homes after the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton more than three weeks ago.

Those affected live in the Lace House, the Youth Hostel Association hostel and the flats at the Royal York Buildings, in Old Steine, Brighton.

They were evacuated as fire destroyed the western part of the Royal Albion on Saturday 15 July.

Green councillor Chloë Goldsmith and Labour councillor Gill Williams asked whether they would be compensated by the Royal Albion’s insurer and what the prospects were for their return to their homes.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s executive director for the economy, environment and culture Donna Chisholm said that Lace House was still at risk of damage as demolition continued at the Royal Albion.

She told a special meeting of the council’s Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee on Friday (4 August) that the focus had shifted from the seafront side to the Old Steine side.

And with the Lace House to the north of the Royal Albion, it wasn’t yet safe for people to move back in.

She said that the aims included demolishing the unsafe upper floors on the northern side while protecting as much as possible of the heritage frontage of the affected part of the hotel, formerly Lions Mansions.

Mrs Chisolm said: “The north elevation of the hotel is eight metres away from Lace House. The danger is quite present in relation to demolition and having an impact on the buildings immediately adjacent.

“What we’re now doing and have been doing for the past week is to try to devise a methodology of taking down the top floor without damaging the adjacent buildings. It would have been impossible for people to remain in those properties.”

Councillor Goldsmith said that some residents had praised council officers for going “above and beyond” their role to help them but others had experienced difficulties communicating with the council.

She said: “There have also been some concerns raised by those impacted by the fire regarding accessing support from the council and not receiving calls back after receiving messages. There was a problem with the phone line only being opened until the early afternoon.

“In light of this whole incident, will the council review the feedback we’ve had so far so there are clearer pathways to adhere to in the event of a future incident like this happening?”

Labour leader Bella Sankey said: “Yes. We fully acknowledge that our communication with those long-term displaced residents was not as good as it could have been in those early few days.

“That is something that we’re now working on and we have improved – and we’re also going to be reviewing internally how we can do better in a similar situation.”

Councillor Williams, who chairs the council’s Housing Committee, asked about third-party liability and insurance from Britannia Hotels and the company’s responsibility to the people who were evacuated from their homes because of the fire.

She said: “What I’m really concerned with (is that) there are eight households who have been displaced and are still not allowed back into their homes and are really sat wondering.

“What they don’t know is what’s going to happen to them and whether they are going to be left with a bill of their own or are the insurers of Britannia going to help them out here.

“What I’m hoping here is Britannia do the right thing and reach out and help these people. They haven’t done so far and we’d all be very grateful if they do.”

Mrs Chisholm said that the council was speaking with representatives of Britannia Hotels daily to “encourage their support” for residents.

She said that the fire was so large it that it had affected utilities – water, gas and electricity – and these services had to be safe and functioning before neighbours could return home.

The hotel had a large basement and “voids” which also needed to be safe.