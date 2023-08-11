A Brighton beach lifeguard patrol helped bring a body from the sea near the Palace Pier on Wednesday (9 August).

Today (Friday 11 August), Sussex Police said: “A body has sadly been recovered from the water near the Palace Pier by the coastguard and police at 2.55pm on Wednesday (9 August).

“Inquiries are being carried out to establish the circumstances and to identify the body.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

The body was pulled into a Brighton and Hove City Council lifeguard patrol boat and brought ashore at the RNLI boathouse at Brighton Marina.

A file is expected to be prepared for the coroner, with a view to an inquest being held.

Later the same today, shortly before midnight, a woman went into the sea near Banjo Groyne.

A crew was sent to the scene from the RNLI Brighton lifeboat station just after 11.30pm.

The RNLI said: “We launched just before midnight to help someone in the water near the Palace Pier.

“On arrival, our volunteer crew found the casualty was in a life ring.

“They were assessed and safely returned to our boathouse.”

Earlier this year, a man and a woman died in the sea in separate incidents during Storm Noa.

Sai Tejaswi Kommareddy, a 24-year-old student, from India, died on Tuesday 11 April, and Muhammad Mujtaba Bhutto, 21, was found dead two days later.