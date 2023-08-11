A replica of Saltdean Lido’s original sign was installed yesterday morning.

Saltdean Lido says the process took five months to carefully copy the original, which was taken down and lost during the Battle of Britain, 83 years ago.

The new Art Deco sign is a replica of the 1938 neon-lit version, using raised tubular LED lights to give the same effect as the original.

Saltdean Lido has reopened the crescent-shaped pool to the public, with free swim vouchers for local school children.

The restoration of the grade II* listed building aims to return it to its New Hollywood inspired design.

When completed, the building will include an art deco event space for weddings and corporate hire, as well as an exercise studio, library, community hub and café.

The Lido will also host its popular Dogtember weekends through September and October, with sessions open for dogs and their owners in the 40m heated pool.