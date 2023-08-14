The Sussex and England bowler Steven Finn has announced his retirement from cricket at the age of 34 after a series of injuries.

Sussex said today (Monday 14 August): “Steven Finn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

“The three-time Ashes series winner today confirmed in a statement that he has called time on his career following a number of injuries.

“Having spent most of his career with his home county Middlesex, Finn made the move to Sussex in 2022 and made 19 appearances that season, taking 21 wickets.

“Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury that has kept him out of the game in 2023 and has now decided that it is time to call it a day on a magnificent 18-year career.”

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said: “Steven has been a fantastic bowler for Middlesex, Sussex and England.

“I have had the real pleasure of watching him develop from a young bowler in the pathway to being three times Ashes winner.

“In our short time together here at Hove, Steven has been an outstanding role model, a top professional and above all a fantastic person.

“Over the next few weeks and months, I’m sure he will look back on his career with great pride and reflect on his huge contribution to the game.

“At this time there is huge disappointment that he can’t continue his career having worked so hard to get back to full fitness.”

Finn said: “Today I am retiring from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to play cricket as my vocation since I made my debut for Middlesex in 2005. The journey hasn’t always been smooth but I have loved it nonetheless.

“To have played 125 games for England, including 36 tests, far surpassed what I dreamed of. I want to thank Sussex Cricket for their support over the last 12 months especially and for welcoming me wholeheartedly into the club at the beginning of last season.

“It really is a great place to play cricket and I’m sorry that I wasn’t able to play more of a part on the field since joining the club.

“I retire with some amazing memories with England, Middlesex and Sussex, shared with fantastic people. Those will live with me forever.

“Thank you to all the people who have followed and supported my career, especially my parents who allowed me to chase my dream when I was a youngster.

“Cricket has given me a lot and I hope to give back to the game in some capacity in the future. But, for now, I’ll enjoy watching on without wondering whether my body will be able to make it through another day’s cricket. Thank you.”

Sussex added: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Steven for his endeavours during his time at Sussex and congratulate him on a fantastic career.”