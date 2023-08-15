Sussex Police have arrested a third teenager after an arson attack on a Brighton primary school.

The first two were arrested on the night of the fire at Carden Primary School on Monday 7 August.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses, information and camera footage as they gathered evidence at and around the scene.

The fire was spotted at the school, in County Oak Avenue, by the corner of Carden Avenue, just before 7.15pm.

A classroom and an outside building were damaged before firefighters could bring the blaze under control.

At 8.30pm, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that fire investigators and police were looking into the cause of the blaze.

Today (Tuesday 15 August) police said: “A 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of arson have been bailed, pending further inquiries.

“And a third boy aged 15, also arrested on suspicion of arson, has also been bailed, pending further inquiries.”