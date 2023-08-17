Provisional results suggest that Brighton and Hove A level students have once again outperformed the national average this year, the council said.

The headline results overall have been in line with the national average or better for the past 10 years.

Brighton and Hove schools and colleges have also performed well in level 3 and vocational and technical qualifications including BTECs – the vocational alternatives to A levels.

More than 1,300 students have gained BTEC qualifications, with more than half achieving distinction* or distinction marks – or A*, A or B in assessments graded like A level results.

Councillor Lucy Helliwell, who co-chairs Brighton and Hove City Council’s Children and Young People Committee, said: “These results are particularly good news.

“The results are the first since covid to return to pre-pandemic grading standards.

“The outcomes are therefore an even more impressive achievement for young people, schools and colleges given the disruption that students have experienced throughout their GCSE, A level and vocational technical qualification journeys.

“I’d like to congratulate all our A level students for their hard work and wish them the best of luck on the next stage of their lives.”