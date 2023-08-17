A man suffered an injury to his face in a knife attack in Churchill Square, Brighton.

The 18-year-old victim was treated and hospital and the attacker fled before police arrived.

Today (Thursday 17 August), Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was cut with a knife outside Churchill Square, Brighton.

“An off-duty police officer came across an injured 18-year-old man at the Singing Sculptures outside Churchill Square at around 9.30pm on Monday (14 August).

“He reported being assaulted by a man with a knife, suffering a facial injury before the suspect fled the scene.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated and later discharged.”

Investigator Oliver Taylor said: “An investigation is under way to identify and locate any suspects.

“We believe this is an isolated incident between individuals who are known to each other.

“Anyone who may have seen what happened or captured any relevant footage from the area is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1478 of 14/08.”