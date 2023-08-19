A woman suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a car in Brighton this morning (Saturday 19 August).

A man has been arrested for dangerous driving and intentional strangulation among other offences.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in Brighton.

“Emergency services were called to Whitehawk Crescent around 6am on Saturday (19 August) to a report of a woman in her twenties being hit by a vehicle.

“She was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

“A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink, intentional strangulation and assault of an emergency worker.

“He has been taken into custody, where he remains at this time.

“The investigation is ongoing and the road is currently closed while officers continue to examine the scene.

“Anyone who saw what happened or has any other information, including relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Bromley.”