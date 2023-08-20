Police have given an update on the road closures and controlled explosion in Hove on Friday (18 August).

Sussex Police said: “We responded to a report of a suspicious package in New Church Road, Hove, on Friday afternoon.

“A cordon was in place in the area closing a number of roads and small number of residents were evacuated from New Church Road.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit attended the scene and carried out a controlled explosion.

“The area was declared safe and the cordon has been lifted and the roads reopened.”

Chief Inspector Andy Saville said: “Thank you to everyone affected this afternoon for their patience while we investigated and made sure the area was safe.

“As a matter of process, a controlled explosion was carried out.

“We will always respond to such reports and ensure we protect our communities.”