Albion will start Premier League week 3 as leaders – only a Tottenham win at Bournemouth can dislodged the Seagulls from the summit before Saturday’s 3pm kick offs.

Chelsea will play Luton at Stamford Bridge on Friday August 25th but even an home win won’t see the once mighty west Londoners overhaul the Seagulls at that stage.

Arsenal and Manchester United could also overtake Albion before the Seagulls take on West Ham at the Amex on Saturday at 5:30pm