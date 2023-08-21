Sussex Police are seeking witnesses and footage after a van and a motorbike crashed in Brighton, leaving the rider with life-changing injuries.

The crash happened close to the Seven Dials shortly before 4.30pm on Friday 21 July and the motorcyclist was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton.

The force said: “Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and relevant footage of a collision at the junction of Howard Terrace and New England Road, Brighton, at about 4.25pm on Friday 21 July.

“The collision involved a van and a motorcycle.

“The motorcycle rider, a 58-year-old man, from Hove, sustained serious injuries.

“The driver of the car, a 37-year-old man, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs.

“He has been bailed pending further inquiries.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should report it to Sussex Police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quote serial 1122 of 21/07.”