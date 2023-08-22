A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was hit by a car in Brighton at the weekend.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Tuesday 22 August): “A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman suffered serious injuries in Brighton.

“Emergency services were called to Whitehawk Crescent at around 6am on Saturday (19 August) to a report of a 24-year-old woman being hit by a vehicle.

“She was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

“Fharharde Uddin, 26, of Lanterns Way, London, was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder and two counts of common assault of an emergency worker.

“He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (22 August) and was remanded in custody to next appear before a crown court to be fixed on Tuesday 19 September.”

Detective Inspector Duncan Elliott, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we are grateful to all those who have come forward and supported our inquiries so far.

“We continue to appeal for any witnesses to get in touch, including anyone who may have mobile phone, dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage from the area around that time.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident involving people known to each other.

“Our investigation is ongoing and police will continue to be in the area making inquiries as the case progresses.”

Sussex Police added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Bromley.

“Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”