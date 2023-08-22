More people are complaining about inaccurate live waiting times for buses across Brighton and Hove.

Passengers have reported buses not turning up, services being cancelled at the last minute and inaccurate “next bus” times on departure boards and on the Brighton and Hove Buses app.

Brighton and Hove Buses said that many of these issues were the result of staff shortages which the company was working hard to rectify.

Hanover resident Nikki Harper said that she wanted to catch a bus to an appointment from a stop by Sainsbury’s, in Lewes Road, last week on Monday 14 August.

The app said that the bus was due in eight minutes but no bus arrived. Ms Harper said: “In the end, I waited half an hour and then went home, missing my appointment, and having a 45-minute round trip.

“I understand they are short of drivers. However, that wasn’t my issue. If the app hadn’t shown the bus, I wouldn’t have left home and would have cancelled my plans.”

Bevendean resident Angie Cook had to ask the bus company whether any more buses were coming yesterday evening (Monday 21 August).

She was prompted by a call from her daughter who said that the 48 bus to Bevendean had stopped appearing on the live departure boards in the centre of Brighton.

Ms Cook said: “I rung them at 8.53pm on Monday evening and that is when they informed me there would be no more 48s running for rest of the evening so the service had been completely cut.

“I had to go and meet my daughter and walk back home with her as she is 15.

“After my phone call to the bus company last night, they did then put a service update notice on their bus app at 9.01pm ,but it just read there could be service disruptions on some services but not actually stating that the 48 service had been pulled.”

When asked how the live waiting times on departure boards and apps work, Brighton and Hove Buses said: “A signal is sent from the vehicle giving its position and how long it is via its timetable to when it should arrive at the stop.

“This is a mixture of GPS co-ordinates, distance and times. The boards should be correct the majority of the time. Inaccuracies can happen for many reasons.

“There have been many diversions recently (Royal Albion, Western Road, etc) which lead to inaccuracies on the screens for diverted routes. However we do put out alerts out to these delays.

“Additionally inaccuracies can occur when buses are taken off of routes. This can happen for many reasons, for example, if a passenger is taken unwell, and boards will be affected when incidents occur.

“Again, we try to rectify the information on the boards as quickly as possible and alert passengers to changes via our social and web channels.

“The purpose of the screens is to show ‘next bus’ arrival. If we list cancelled buses, this will take up valuable space on the boards, which are small, where we should be showing the wait times for the next buses.

“This is particularly important at bus stops served by multiple routes.”

In Bevendean, the 48 bus is also experiencing delays and diversions while a road is resurfaced, with work scheduled from 8.30am to 5pm every day.

An upcoming public meeting in Bevendean will give residents a chance to voice their frustrations about the service to bus company boss Ed Wills.

The public meeting, organised by Councillor Jacob Taylor, is at 6.30pm on Thursday 31 August at the Holy Nativity Church hall, in Norwich Drive.