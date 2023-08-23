Firefighters from Brighton helped to rescue two youngsters after a cliff fall on Monday (21 August).

The fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is reminding people to take extra care around cliffs following a rescue on Monday.

“We were called at 5.12pm to reports of a person who had become stuck after falling from cliffs near Offham Road, in Lewes.

“Fire engines from Preston Circus, including the aerial ladder platform, were sent along with officers – as well as the rope rescue units from Bexhill and Battle and water tender ladder from Bexhill.

“Partners including the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb), Sussex Police and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) were also in attendance.”

Station Manager Tom Walby said: ‘’Crews acted swiftly to secure the individual and get them back to safety.

“However, sometimes people aren’t so lucky. It is really important to educate yourselves and those around you about cliff safety.”

The fire service urged people to stay away from cliff edges, obey safety warnings and stay the right side of any fencing.