A homeless man has been jailed after he sexually assaulted a woman near a bus stop in Brighton.

Tomas Branny, 33, an unemployed hotel receptionist, was sentenced to three months in prison at Hove Crown Court yesterday (Friday 1 September) by Judge Janet Waddicor.

Branny, of no fixed address, was sent to the crown court for sentence after being convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in London Road, Brighton, on Thursday 3 August.

He pleaded guilty to the offence at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 5 August and had been in custody since his arrest.

Judge Waddicor said that Branny had travelled from the Czech Republic to see his English father in Darlington but an attempted reconciliation did not go well.

His father gave him money to come to Brighton, she said, and there, in broad daylight on the afternoon of Thursday 3 August, he went up to a woman in the street.

The judge told Branny: “You approached, completely at random, a young woman and you spoke to her but she didn’t hear you because she was wearing headphones or ear pods.

“She was wearing summer clothes and you put your hand down the front of his dress. She was shocked and upset by this.

“You managed to take her sunglasses and, in some sort of struggle, you punched her. She managed to extricate herself and had the presence of mind to call 999.”

Giving him credit for admitting his crime and preventing the need for a trial, Judge Waddicor added: “You pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity at the magistrates’ court.”

She ordered Branny to register as a sex offender for seven years.

Chris Harper, prosecuting, said: “He was asking for a hug. She removed her headphones to listen to what he was saying.

“That action turned from an unwelcome approach to something more serious as he put his hands down the front of her dress, grabbing her breast and pulling her dress down in the process.

“She was clearly distressed and jumped away, calling him a pervert.

“He jumped back and said: ‘Call the police. I don’t care. I’m a pervert.’”

Mr Harper said that he had been holding an open can of beer when he went up to the woman.

Tom Nicholson-Pratt, defending, said: “Drink was a factor.”

Mr Nicholson-Pratt said that Branny was a Czech national, with an English father and Czech mother, adding: “He came to the UK in July to see his father.

“He ended up on the street because he didn’t have money to get back to the Czech Republic. He’s looking to go back to the Czech Republic after he has served his sentence.”

Branny had no previous convictions, the court was told.

Mr Nicholson-Pratt said: “Mr Branny went to see his father in Darlington but they fell out and he ended up street homeless in Brighton.

“Drink was a factor. And he appears to have some mental health problems and has a history of depression.

“He arrived in Britain in July and he came to Brighton about a week before the offence after his father gave him the money to travel here.

“His plan is to go back to the Czech Republic. He hopes that his father will pay for him to return to the Czech Republic.”