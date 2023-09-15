September 15th, 2023: Famed Canadian rockers Barenaked Ladies have today released their highly anticipated new album ‘In Flight’ and announced a UK Tour for April 2024. The much-loved, multi-Platinum band are also celebrating a pair of significant career milestones; today’s date of September 15 marks the 25th anniversary of the release of BNL’s chart-dominating, pop-culture-defining smash, ‘One Week’, while 1st October will mark the 35th anniversary of the band’s first ever live show in Toronto, an event being commemorated by an exclusive winners-only event in their home city, presented by SiriusXM.

Brimming with 14 vibrant tracks, ‘In Flight’, the band’s 18th studio album, seamlessly captures the hallmark playfulness and astute observation that have earned BNL global renown, and artfully juxtaposes those signature elements against a contemplative, philosophical backdrop, converging into a resounding impression of growth and wisdom gained. Stand-out singles include ‘Lovin’ Life’, ‘One Night’ and today’s ‘What Do We Need’ which explores the band’s journey as Barenaked Ladies through the years, reminiscing on what they’ve achieved while looking forward to what the future may hold.

“’What Do We Need?’ is a fun rumination on how to endure every one of your dreams coming true,” says Ed Robertson. “I think about that all the time, I try to stay focused when the grind of a tour is long. I try to keep my eyes on the fact that this is literally my dream that I’m living and it’s really important to stay grounded to that.”

Exclusive D2C packages are available which include items such as ‘In Flight’ on CD, cassette (a nod to BNL’s 1991 independent, platinum, 5-song cassette EP, ‘The Yellow Tape’), 180 gram double white vinyl with two bonus tracks, a flight jacket, duffle bag and even a cassette player – all available for purchase HERE.

BNL will be making their long-awaited return to the UK in April of 2024 for their “In Flight UK Tour 2024”. Drummer Tyler Stewart comments: “From Edinburgh in the north to Brighton down south, we’re coming back to rock the UK, Barenaked Ladies always love playing in Ol’ Blighty, and this time, Manchester, it’ll be more than just Ed and Tyler! Our In Flight UK Tour 2024 will feature tasty new songs from the album and of course, a whole slew of BNL hits spanning 35 years. So come on Subjects! It’s time to ring in spring with your favourite Canadians, Barenaked Ladies. We look forward to seeing your happy faces.”

Barenaked Ladies are:

Ed Robertson (guitar, vocals), Tyler Stewart (drums, vocals),

Kevin Hearn (keyboards, guitar and vocals), and Jim Creeggan (bass, vocals)

Barenaked Ladies ‘In Flight’ UK Tour 2024:

Thursday 4 April Bristol, Bristol Beacon

Friday 5 April London, Eventim Apollo

Saturday 6 April Wolverhampton, The Halls

Monday 8 April Brighton, Brighton Dome Corn Exchange

Tuesday 9 April Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Thursday 11 April Manchester, Albert Hall

Friday 12 April Glasgow, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Sunday 14 April York, York Barbican

Monday 15 April Edinburgh, Assembly Rooms

Ticket and VIP pre-sales 10am 20th September / public on sale 10am 22nd September. VIP packages will be available that include access to the BNL soundcheck, a meet and greet with the band, and an exclusive merch package. All ticket information can be found HERE.

www.barenakedladies.com