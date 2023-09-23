A man remains in hospital in a critical condition three months after he was attacked on Brighton seafront.

Police arrested an 18-year-old and published a security camera picture if a witness they wish to interview.

Sussex Police said: “We’re looking to identify a potential witness as part of our investigation into a serious assault in Brighton.

“A 30-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital after he was assaulted outside the Harbour Hotel, in King’s Road, between 3am and 3.45am on 17 June.

“An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been released on conditional bail while inquiries are ongoing.

“Officers are not looking to identify any further suspects.

“Officers believe the man pictured may have witnessed the assault and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information that could help our ongoing investigation is asked to please contact us online or via 101 quoting Operation Farden.”