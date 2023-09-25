LYNKS today returns with new single and video ‘New Boyfriend’ – a twisted, queer lovechild of LCD Soundsystem, Metronomy and Confidence Man – as well as announcing their biggest headline shows to date, which includes a concert here at Chalk in Brighton as part of the forthcoming tour. Tickets are on sale from Friday (29th September) and should appear on HERE.

‘New Boyfriend’ struts into your headphones like a Scissor Sister on shrooms. An irresistible four on the floor beat, meets a swaggering nu-disco bassline, while crunching guitars, distorted drum fills and plucked analog synths wrestle for the spotlight. This follows on from instant classic ‘Use It Or Lose It’, which fueled Lynks’ ascent to new heights, landing them a Spotify billboard and their own New Music Fix show with BBC6Music.

Speaking on the track, Lynks muses:

“Look, ultimately I think I’m a fairly smart, reasonable, logical young person. I’ve done therapy. I give excellent dating advice. I know that a healthy breakup is a clean breakup. No footnotes, no P.S., no post-credits sequence shags. And yet the second I’m in the throes of a breakup, all that logic and intelligence evaporates. And I become what I clearly always was; a dog, cosplaying as a well adjusted human man. Unable to resist the stick when someone says “fetch”. I’m not proud of it. But I also don’t think I’m alone. That’s what this song is about; lovely, kind, thoughtful, intelligent, well-adjusted couples turning into chaotic horny monsters the second they break up.”

There is nothing quite like Lynks. An unpasteurized shot of electro-punk chaos compressed into the shape of a human man, wrapped up in a gimp mask, creating tiny queer utopias wherever he goes. And what utopias they are; sub-blowing, criminally danceable beats, anthemically witty lyrics about the darkest corners of modern life, and pure, unapologetic, camp excess colliding in a fog of sweat and confetti.

Lynks’ live shows have been lauded as an unpasteurized shot of electro-punk chaos, filled with pure, unapologetic, camp excess. They set off on their biggest UK headline tour in April next year, with a longer project soon to be announced.

The Lynks tour dates are as follows:

12th April – Elsewhere, Margate

13th April – SWX, Bristol

14th April – Papillion, Southampton

16th April – Chalk, Brighton

17th April – Koko, London

19th April – Canvas Club, Manchester

20th April – The Wardrobe, Leeds

21st April – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

23rd April – Mama Roux’s, Birmingham

24th April – Junction, Cambridge

Tickets are on sale from Friday 29th September and should appear on HERE as well as the various venue websites.

We at Brighton & Hove News last caught up with LYNKS when they appeared at Komedia Brighton back in February – Read our review HERE.

