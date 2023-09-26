Free football match-day guest parking permits look likely to be scrapped if councillors agree to end the scheme.

People living in Moulsecoomb and Coldean currently have an annual guest permit for visitors to use on match days, alongside their own free permits.

Brighton and Hove City Council had planned to introduce a £50 fee for guest permits after a public consultation in 2019.

Residents had raised concerns that guest permits were being sold or passed on to non-residents on match days.

A report to the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee said: “There have been several problems and complaints from residents concerning enforcement during event days for the Amex Stadium in Coldean and Moulsecoomb.

“Civil enforcement officers do enforce illegal parking in the area but it appears valid visitor permits for the event-day parking scheme, which can only be issued to local residents, are being displayed by visiting football supporters.

“We do limit the visitor permit allocation to residents (which have to be paid for) to up 50 per year and may have to review this allocation further if the complaints continue although the removal of the free guest permit for residents as part of budget savings for 2023-24 may resolve some of the issues.

“As there would be no guest permit, then the visitor permits would then be used more for their actual purpose for visitors to residents during event days.”

Ten people commented on the traffic regulation order to end event-day permits.

Objectors complained about paying for visitor permits, lack of enforcement, match-day parking blocking the roads and even that they did not want to the stadium.

The report to the committee said that scrapping the permits had no financial implications for the council.

The council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm next Tuesday (3 October). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.