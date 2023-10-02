A community blighted by rat-runners has installed new “slow down” signs to try to tackle the issue.

Round Hill residents have raised their concerns previously with Brighton and Hove City Council about drivers using the area as a rat-run and asked for action.

Frustrated by the worsening situation, they raised more than £300 to instal seven signs in Prince’s Crescent and Wakefield Road to replace those previously put there by the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership.

Round Hill resident Dominic Furlong said: “Drivers use the route through Round Hill as a rat-run to avoid the junction of Ditchling Road with Upper Lewes Road.

“Drivers exceeding the 20mph speed limit has been an ongoing problem for many years.

“In 2004, the council ran a consultation with the Round Hill community about the introduction of possible measures to tackle the rat-run issue.

“After the consultation, however, no action was taken, and the problem has only worsened over time.

“Recently, the volume and speed of vehicles using the rat-run has been exacerbated by the installation of a new traffic light system at this junction in the spring of 2021 as drivers seek to avoid the longer waiting times.”

In November 2021, Mr Furlong presented a 171-signature petition to councillors calling for action against speeding drivers after a 10-year-old child was knocked down in Prince’s Crescent the previous month.

In 2019, 144 neighbours signed a petition calling on the council to narrow the wide junction of Crescent Road with Prince’s Crescent.

Councillors have promised reports on what needs to be done in response to the petitions but Mr Furlong said that he was aware of the challenges in bringing any reports before the relevant committee.

He said: “The Round Hill rat-run is now being considered under a new strategy by the council, the Better, Safer Streets Programme, which is due to report to the new Transport and Sustainability Committee.

“It is hoped that after four years of trying, the council will finally deliver a report which will lead to actions that match those of the Round Hill community.”