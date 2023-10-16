Ireland’s future arena stars modernlove. are on a roll, their recent single ‘Shades Of Blue’ taking them back to BBC Radio 1 with support from Sian Eleri as well as earning their first major airplay in the US courtesy of alternative station KTCL. Now preparing to embark upon a world headline tour that takes them from the UK to Europe and North America, the quartet have now shared their new single ‘PLANS’ – Watch the video HERE.

A full-throttle attack of fiery loud / quiet / loud dynamics, ‘PLANS’ fires out big rhythms and even bigger riffs with a Gen Z spin on the classic grunge sound. An instant highlight of the band’s ever-growing catalogue, the single adds another stylistic bow to the band’s array of sounds which maintains their identity while spanning alt-pop, indie and pop-punk. It’s been a source of intrigue for fans, who nicknamed the track “the Nirvana tune” after hearing brief teasers. ‘PLANS’ was written by the band and co-produced with Tom Leach (Years and Years).

Speaking about the single, vocalist and guitarist Barry Lally says, “Plans is a song that deals with just that. It’s about the plans we make, both big and small, and follows how making a plan for the weekend, for example, and proposing a date can develop into lifelong goals and aspirations. How certain, seemingly insignificant and trivial things are sometimes connected and lead to the more profound moments and matters in our lives. After all, most of the really important relationships in a person’s life will begin with a, ‘Hey, wanna grab a drink or coffee?’

“It’s finding the beauty and poetry in the mundane and every day that we’ve been exploring a lot as a band recently. There is a sense of joy and hope in looking to the future like that and, sonically, the composition of the song definitely falls in line. It hits hard and has an uplifting air of optimism and fun about it. This sense of fun and play informed the lyrical direction as well, which took on an absurd humour at times. We took inspiration from Pixies, Beck, Blur and Nirvana.”

The accompanying video for the track bursts with unrestrained energy. The band invited members of their fan club for an impromptu garden party, resulting in moshing, singalongs and paddling pool chaos, all while hearing ‘PLANS’ for the very first time.

‘PLANS’ is sure to be a highlight during the band’s forthcoming world headline tour, which includes their biggest London show to date at Scala and an appearance in Brighton at the Komedia Studio. The band excel in the live arena, having entirely sold out their previous two UK tours and hit this year’s festival circuit with sets at Bumbershoot, Latitude, Live at Leeds, Neighbourhood Weekender, SXSW, Tramlines and Truck. They even had the honour of performing for the Irish President Michael D Higgins. Their support shows also show the breadth of their appeal, having performed with The Vamps, EverythingEverything, Nation of Language and We Are Scientists.

Remaining tickets for their headline UK tour are available HERE.

OCTOBER

Thu 19 GLASGOW King Tuts

Fri 20 LEEDS The Wardrobe

Sat 21 MANCHESTER The Deaf Institute (SOLD OUT)

Mon 23 BIRMINGHAM Hare & Hounds (LOW TICKETS)

Wed 25 LONDON Scala

Thu 26 BRIGHTON Komedia Studio (LOW TICKETS)

Fri 27 BRISTOL Exchange (SOLD OUT)

modernlove.os.fan