A disabled youth club which was due to close after the October half term is set to transfer to another children’s disability charity, Amaze.

Extratime announced it would be closing earlier this year in June, after trustees said services like its its after-school clubs and holiday activity schemes were no longer financially viable.

Now Amaze says it hopes to continue running Extratime’s youth club at the same time and place, keeping many of the same staff team from Wednesday, 1 November.

Amaze chief executive, Sally Polanski, said: “We are pleased to be working with Extratime on the transfer of the Wednesday youth club into Amaze from November 2023.

“Extratime is going to be hugely missed by local families when they close at the end of October, but by transferring the youth club to Amaze, we can at least continue to support young people with special educational needs and disabilities who attend the club every week.

“We can also protect jobs for the youth club team who will become Amaze employees from November.

“We are happy to ensure their expertise and passion isn’t lost to the city and provide them with a new home – although importantly the club will continue to run from the Portslade Village Centre (subject to final confirmation), offering continuity for young people.

“The running costs of the club are funded by a Brighton and Hove City Council grant which will transfer to Amaze for the duration of its term (until 25 March).”

The two charities have worked together over many years to support young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Subject to final confirmation of arrangements for management of the building and staffing contracts, the club will resume at Portslade Village Centre on Wednesdays from 4pm to 7pm.

The previous transport arrangements will not be continued however, as Amaze says it will not have the resources to provide transport and is discussing alternatives with families.

A new name is being considered by staff and young people at the Extratime club.

Most of Extratime’s services, including the Hill Park after-school club, Woodys after-school club, Grub Club and summer holiday schemes, had finished running by August.

Sam Price, chief executive at Extratime, said: “The Extratime youth club is unique in that it provides a fun and safe space for young people with a range of special educational needs and disabilities.

“We are delighted about the transfer of this important youth club, especially that there will be no gap in the service.

“Thanks to Amaze, the young people now have stability and continuity, and will not lose the fun and friendly youth club they love so much. This also means jobs are protected and the specialist Youth Workers will continue to provide the care and support needed by the young people.