Paul Kerryson’s production of Hairspray, will embark on its second major national UK and Ireland tour in 2027.

Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale and Laurence Myers are delighted to announce the return of Brenda Edwards (Loose Women, ITV; Paddington The Musical, Savoy; We Will Rock You – Original UK Tour, West End and London Coliseum, Mamma Morton in Chicago – West End and UK Tour and Maybelle in Hairspray – UK Tour) as Maybelle.

Plus Neil Hurst (The Full Monty – national tour – as well as being an award-winning pantomime favourite headlining the annual panto at Nottingham Theatre Royal; Michael McIntyre’s Big Show) will return to play the iconic role of Edna Turnblad.

Choreographed by Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie, Hairspray will play Theatre Royal Brighton from Mon 15 – Sat 20 Nov 2027. Tickets are on now on sale ATGtickets.com/Brighton.

This iconic musical comedy features some of musical theatre’s best hit songs including Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat and Good Morning Baltimore by Academy Award, Tony and Emmy winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Completing the creative team is Set and Costume Design by Takis, Lighting Design by Philip Gladwell, Sound Design by Ben Harrison, Musical Supervising and Arrangement by Ben Atkinson, Musical Direction by Richard Atkinson, Projection Design by George Reeve, Casting by Grindrod Burton, Associate Director Juliet Gough and Associate Choreographer Shaquille Brush.

After breaking box office records and delighting audiences in the West End, on Broadway and on the big screen since 1988, the timeless story of Hairspray centres around heroine Tracy Turnblad, who has big hair, a big heart, and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin. When Tracy becomes a local star, she is able to use her newfound fame to fight for liberation, tolerance, and interracial unity in Baltimore. But can she win equality – and Link’s heart – without denting her ’do?

Hairspray is a musical based on the 1988 film of the same name which starred Divine and Ricki Lake by cult filmmaker John Waters. With music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman Marc Shaiman and book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan, the stage production of Hairspray originally opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2002 and subsequently won eight Tony Awards. The production opened in London at the Shaftesbury Theatre in 2007 and won four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. Proving to be an international success, Hairspray has also played in South Africa, Japan, South Korea, China and Dubai. Following the musical’s phenomenal success on stage, a film of the musical was released in 2007 which starred John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer and James Marsden.

Hairspray is produced by Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale, and Laurence Myers.

Tickets

Theatre Royal , New Road, Brighton

Mon 15 – Sat 20 Nov 2027.

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/hairspray-the-musical/theatre-royal-brighton