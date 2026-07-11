Pranksters repeatedly putting soap in the Mazda Fountain are costing taxpayers money and putting wildlife at risk, the council has warned.

The fountain in Victoria Gardens has had to be emptied at least twice over the last week because of the practical joke.

This picture was taken by Adam Moog on Friday, and posted on Reddit, where posters raised concerns over the impact on the park – and the council budget.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet member for recreation Alan Robins said: “This may seem fun at the time, but the reality is someone has to clear this up, which costs money and takes resources from elsewhere. It also isn’t great for the environment and local plant life.

“We really would encourage whoever is doing this to stop.”