A convenience store owner wants to be able to sell alcohol into the early hours of the morning but faces objections to his licence application.

Hafiz Jarabanda, 57, the owner of the Lewes Road Convenience Store, wants to stay open until 2am on Saturday and Sunday mornings and until 1am during the week.

At present, the licensed hours at the Premier branded store, at 192-193 Lewes Road, Brighton, are from 9am to 11pm from Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 8pm on Sundays.

Mr Jarabanda also wants Brighton and Hove City Council to scrap a restriction that prevents him from selling single cans of beer and cider, requiring him to sell four-packs instead.

Sussex Police lodged one of six objections so the application is due to be decided by a council licensing panel.

The force said that drink and drugs had been linked to scores of crimes in the surrounding area including Lewes Road, The Level, Elm Grove and Ditchling Road.

The applicant said: “The current owner of the business has run these premises for around two and a half years without incident.

“The hours are need to allow him to compete on a level playing field with the local competition, the majority of which operate to extended hours.”

But Lewes Road is in part a busy part of Brighton where council licensing policy does not permit any new off-licences unless the applicant can show exceptional circumstances because the area is saturated with alcohol-led businesses.

Even in the suburbs, any new licences, including off-licences, are generally restricted to 11pm.

Sussex Police said that there were already seven other businesses with late alcohol licences which “evidences the need to restrict further extension”.

The police said that there were 190 violent offences and 20 sex offences in the area over the past year.

There were also 26 robberies, 65 public order offences and 29 incidents of criminal damage. Of all these, drink and drugs played a part in 67 offences.

An anonymous police sergeant, whose details were redacted in the licensing panel report, said: “The location of the premises being close by to The Level should be taken into consideration.

“This is an area that at times requires additional policing focus and has previously had a multi-agency approach. Increasing alcohol availability into the early hours is not a positive move for this location.”

An anonymous council licensing official, whose details were also inappropriately redacted in the licensing panel report, said that the application was contrary to council licensing policy.

The official said that the application did not address the licensing policy restrictions in the area or offer any additional conditions that would be required if trading into the early hours.

An anonymous rival business owner whose details were also redacted by the council said that there were security risks and that there was no need for another late-night off-licence in Lewes Road.

The business rival said: “I work there daily during daytime hours and remain in continuous contact with the operation including making visits and checks during late-night hours whenever necessary to ensure full compliance with the licensing objectives.

“From my direct experience, managing a licensed premises in Lewes Road requires regular on-site presence and ongoing supervision due to the recurring issues associated with alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour in this high-concern area.”

Mr Jarabanda said that there had been no incidents at his premises since he started running the business, adding: “I take my responsibilities as a licence holder very seriously.

“I respect my neighbours and the local community and if my application is granted, I will continue to operate the premises responsibly and in accordance with the licensing objectives.”

The council licensing panel hearing to decide the application is due to start at 10am on Thursday 16 July and is scheduled to be webcast.