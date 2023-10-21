Manchester City 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 1

After a lacklustre first half when City went ahead through Julian Alvarez and of course Erling Haaland, the Seagulls took the game to City.

Ansu Fati’s goal after 73 minutes put the Seagulls right back in it but Albion couldn’t find the opening to carve an equaliser even when Manuel Akanji was sent off late on.

The hosts had suffered successive defeats before the recent international break and the champions were in danger of falling to three consecutive Premier League losses for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

But that looked much less likely once play began at the Etihad Stadium the early goals from Alvarez and Haaland – his first City strike in four matches – put them on course for three points.

Fati’s reply 17 minutes from time made for an exciting finish – and the tension increased when Akanji picked up a second yellow card in stoppage time – but City held on.