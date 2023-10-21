Councillors have called for a dedicated stadium to be built to support the return of Brighton and Hove Albion’s top-flight women’s team to the city.

The side play in the Women’s Super League (WSL) but most of their home matches take place more than 20 miles away in Crawley.

Labour councillor John Hewitt proposed a motion which said that this had a detrimental impact on attendances and hindered development and participation.

He said that the team having a purpose-built stadium in Brighton and Hove would benefit both the club and the city.

Councillor Hewitt urged fellow councillors to support in principle the return of the Albion women and for a report to explore how the council could support the club in establishing a women’s stadium locally, including through identification of possible sites.

He said: “It is vital that the team relocates to the city so that the infrastructure is in place so that they can thrive.

“A purpose-built stadium for our team will allow attendance to improve, encourage participation and will enable the team to follow on in the footsteps of the men’s side.

“Imagine having two European tournaments to go on in the same season.”

Councillor Hewitt said that an independent assessment published in August fond that the club had contributed a staggering £595 million to the local economy during their 2022-23 campaign.

Green councillors Raphael Hill and Kerry Pickett asked that any report included ideas on how the council could continue to promote and encourage participation in women’s sport in the city.

Councillor Pickett described herself as a “lifelong” Albion fan, following the club at the Goldstone Ground and Withdean Stadium.

She said: “Last weekend, their (women’s team) game at the Amex against Tottenham drew a crowd of just under 7,000 fans – including a large number of young girls keen to cheer on their heroes.

“I believe this level of support can and will increase. The curve, in terms of attendance and interest, will only grow.”

Conservative councillor Samer Bagaeen said that the women’s team should play at the Amex rather than have a purpose-built stadium.

He said that it took 12 years to find the land, obtain planning permission and build the stadium before Brighton and Hove Albion played at the ground in Falmer.

Councillor Bagaeen said: “More recently, as a city, we’ve been unable to find the location for a new King Alfred. And if someone in this room thinks they have, then do tell us where that site is.

“So finding a new location for a women’s stadium in time for us to see the women’s team play in the city in our lifetimes is never going to happen.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh said that, having spoken to people at the club, many there had told her that the council should “keep its beak out of their business”.

She said: “What is the point of this? We offer our support but we haven’t got any money or any land.

“Is it just we are giving them our support because they are working on a business plan to raise finance for it?”

At a meeting of the full council at Hove Town Hall on Thursday evening (19 October), Councillor Hewitt’s motion was passed.

A report is expected to be presented to a future meeting of the council’s Culture, Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Economic Development Committee.