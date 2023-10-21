Two goals in the first 20 minutes from Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland have given a dominant Manchester City side the lead at the break.

The hosts have had the best of the possession – unusually for a Brighton match – and they’ve made it count.

Albion kicked off and Pascal Gross won a free kick almost at once just outside the box but it was a false dawn.

Less than five minutes later Jeremy Doku shot just wide from inside the penalty area and a moment after that he found Alvarez who made no mistake to give City the lead.

Doku has remained a threat while Josko Gvardiol tested Jason Steele in the Brighton goal.

Just after the quarter hour, Danny Welbeck went off injured, to be replaced by Evan Ferguson.

But City soon seized the initiative as Haaland dazzled the Seagulls defence before smashing home City’s second in the 20th minute.

Haaland has continued to threaten, with Bernardo Silva also making his presence felt at the Albion end of the Etihad.

Both corners have gone to City while it’s honours even for bookings, with Solly March and Rodri both picking up yellow cards.

By the break, Pep Guardiola’s team had enjoyed about two thirds of the possession.

Roberto De Zerbi will have to think hard and adapt if Albion are to stand a chance of rescuing anything from this match.