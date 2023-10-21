Albion take on Premier League and European champions Manchester City at the Etihad this afternoon (Saturday 21 October).

James Milner and Danny Welbeck start for Brighton and Jason Steele returns in goal.

Albion start in sixth, with 16 points from eight games. City are fourth with two points more.

The match kicks off at 3pm and comes almost a year to the day after a first-half brace from Erling Haaland proved decisive in a 3-1 defeat in Manchester.

The most recent clash between the two sides, at the Amex in May, ended in a 1-1 draw, with Julio Enciso scoring a wonder goal to cancel out the opener from Phil Foden.

Unfortunately, Enciso is still out with a knee injury, as is Jakub Moder.

Albion have yet to chalk up a win at the Etihad but they face a City side that has lost two games on the bounce.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side responded to a 6-1 thumping by Aston Villa by fighting back to draw with Liverpool before the international break.

Today, Rodrigo returns from suspension for City while John Stones is due to make his first start of the season in a side with five changes.

Stefan Ortega also makes his first start this term, with Ederson on the bench, as Pep Guardiola responds to the defeats against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. Kevin De Bruyne is still out after surgery after a hamstring injury.