Four climate activists are on trial this morning over a protest at Barclays in Brighton last year.

Susan Williams, 68, John Kennedy, 44, Nicola Harries, 68, and Ian Macintyre, 63, are all charged with obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity.

They are said to have done this by chaining themselves to people and to the railings of the Barclays branch in North Street, Brighton, on 14 November last year.

Williams, of Prestonville Road, Kennedy, of Hanover Terrace, Harries, of Preston Park Avenue and Macintyre, of Belgrave Street, all deny the charges.

The trial is starting at Brighton Magistrates Court this morning.