A trial date has been set for a Brighton businessman who has been accused of domestic violence and abuse.

Ping Fai Yuen, 42, of Dyke Road Avenue, Brighton, denies nine charges including assaulting his wife Fun Li Yuen, causing her actual bodily harm (ABH) and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

He also faces charges of attacking two other people, causing ABH, as well as a claim that he strangled one of them and made a threat to kill.

Yuen was also charged with causing criminal damage to a large picture frame belonging to his wife and threatening to kill the family’s rabbit, Snowy.

He formally entered a plea of not guilty to each of the nine charges on the indictment in a hearing before Judge Christine Henson at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (27 October).

He was remanded on conditional bail with a trial date set for Monday 15 July. The trial is expected to last five to six days.

The bail conditions include a £100,000 cash security, a requirement to live and sleep at his mother’s address in Nyetimber, Bognor Regis, and a 10pm to 7am curfew, to be monitored electronically.

Yuen was also told not to come within 20 miles of the marital home, except to attend court, and not to contact his wife or the two other complainants directly or indirectly.

His bail conditions also include leaving his passport with the police, not applying for any international travel documents and to have only one mobile phone, with the number provided to the police.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on various dates from Wednesday 1 March to Thursday 3 August.