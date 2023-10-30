Echo & The Bunnymen are one of the most influential British bands in modern history. The band have today announced a major UK tour for March 2024, which includes a date at Brighton Dome.

The tour will celebrate the songs that have brought the group twenty top 20 hits and nine top 20 albums so far during their incredible 40+ year career. Tickets will go on sale Friday 3rd November at 10am via https://gigst.rs/EATB2024 and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Their seminal albums ‘Crocodiles’, ‘Heaven Up Here’, ‘Porcupine’ and ‘Ocean Rain’ have been a major influence for many groups such as Coldplay, The Killers and The Flaming Lips, Hole and many more, whilst later albums ‘Evergreen’ and ‘What Are You Going To Do With Your Life?’ and ‘Siberia & Meteorites’ demonstrate what an amazing body of work the band have. Their last studio album ‘The Stars & The Oceans & The Moon’ was released in Autumn 2018 with Q Magazine calling it “Magical”.

The Bunnymen recently completed a lauded SOLD OUT run of Ocean Rain concerts with The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra which included a hometown show at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena.

Echo & The Bunnymen’s 2024 UK tour dates are as follows:

Sat 02 Mar 2024 Norwich UEA

Sun 03 Mar 2024 Brighton Dome

Tue 05 Mar 2024 Bournemouth O2 Academy

Wed 06 Mar 2024 Bristol Beacon

Fri 08 Mar 2024 London Roundhouse

Sun 10 Mar 2024 Cardiff University Great Hall

Tue 12 Mar 2024 Nottingham Rock City

Wed 13 Mar 2024 Birmingham O2 Academy

Sat 16 Mar 2024 Manchester Albert Hall

Tue 19 Mar 2024 Sheffield City Hall

Wed 20 Mar 2024 Glasgow Barrowland

Fri 22 Mar 2024 Leeds O2 Academy

Sat 23 Mar 2024 Newcastle O2 City Hall

Mon 25 Mar 2024 Liverpool Empire Theatre

Tickets on sale via https://gigst.rs/EATB2024 and www.ticketmaster.co.uk as well as Brighton Dome tickets from the venue HERE.

