The Sex Pistols Exposé and their previous incarnation, The Sex Pistols Experience) are by all accounts the world’s No.1 tribute to the infamous punk rock legends that included Rotten, Viscous, Cook and Jones, and apparently they have even been approved by all surviving members of the Sex Pistols.

This certainly brings a high expectancy with such an accolade, but wherever they perform, it conjures up those heady days of punk rock which saw Vicious officially join ‘The Pistols’ back on 28th February 1977.

The Sex Pistols Exposé faithfully recreate the sound of the timeless tracks found ‘Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols’ (and beyond) which was originally recorded from October 1976 until August 1977 and was unleashed to the world on 28th October 1977.

The Ramonas are the UK’s best tribute act to the iconic New York forerunners of punk; The Ramones.

The band began in 2004 and has since evolved into the ultimate re-creation of the 1976 spirit of the definite garage punk rock band. Known for high energy performances that thrill the audiences with all the classic songs, you better be going to see them play!

“Touring, Touring is never boring” and these girls are guaranteed to play high energy, full throttle one hour shows that’ll leave you buzzing for more of that 1976 spirit. Their relentless shows and non-stop touring has earned them the label of one of the hardest working bands on the scene in recent years.

The fans will get the chance to experience the raw energy and what all the excitement was about, when both these bands rock on up at the Concorde 2 on Madeira Drive, Brighton on Friday 12th January 2024, courtesy of Black Rabbit Productions & Pogo Events. The Sex Pistols Exposé will be belting out classics like ‘Pretty Vacant’, ‘God Save The Queen’, ‘Holidays In The Sun’ and ‘Anarchy In The UK’ and others, as well as a plethora of witty stage banter. The Ramonas will be performing a full on Ramones set as opposed to a set of their own material.

Grab your tickets HERE and HERE.

www.facebook.com/sexpistolsexpose

www.ramonas.co.uk