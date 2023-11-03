Urgent action is being explored to stop drivers using a new public square as a free unofficial car park.

Land to the south of St Peter’s Church was transformed into an events space during the Valley Gardens works between 2019 and 2020, with the car park that used to be there moved to the other side of the church.

Since then, it has been used to host events including last year’s Christmas Market.

But in recent weeks, drivers have started parking there – with many spotted popping into the North Laine.

It is generally true that any public space you make accessible will eventually turn into a car park This area in Brighton had been greenery but was changed as part of a (v successful) transformation of the area. It was intended to house events be used for public activities pic.twitter.com/z5g8Q4flJ3 — Martin Farley🔰💚 (@martin_farley) October 25, 2023

This week, Brighton and Hove City Council said it would be putting up No Parking signs and urgently exploring ways of enforcing this.

It’s believed the parking started after a mobile unit used by the NHS for lung health checks set up opposite the square last month.

However once drivers saw it being used by one or two cars, more started to take advantage and it’s now used by about a dozen every day.

To get to the square, they must drive over a pavement and a cycle lane, turning off a lane of moving traffic.

Resident Martin Farley said: “There are no signs saying it’s a car park and I watched two drivers park up and then walk into the North Laine area (so nothing to do with the church or the temporary NHS centre next door).

“It started a few weeks ago and I think more people have noticed cars parking there and just decided to join in.”

Lead councillor for the environment Tim Rowkins said: “The council is the freeholder of the land in question, and parking is not permitted at this location.

“We are looking at options as a matter of urgency for enforcing against drivers who are parking there.

“In the meantime we have ordered No Parking signs that we will put up as soon as we can. We are also exploring physical measures to prevent access.”