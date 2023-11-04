Brighton’s council leader says she was misquoted when asked if she stood by her pledge to finish restoring the Madeira Terrace by 2027.

In July, the Argus reported Bella Sankey told them in an exclusive interview the terraces would be finished by the next election.

But this week, Ms Sankey said she had never committed to this timescale.

Brighton and Hove News asked Ms Sankey in September whether the council still aimed to restore all 151 arches by 2027 after we reported the first phase was set to be scaled back from 40 arches to 28.

Today, we were sent a statement in which she said she had never specified a timescale.

She said: “In my interview with the Argus I told them that a Labour administration started the terraces restoration and a Labour administration would finish it but I said, in terms, that I couldn’t be drawn on a more specific timeline.

“I was making a point about our party’s commitment to restoring the terraces; a stunning part of our unique heritage that we treasure and celebrate.

“I am committed to being open about our plans and will be doing a follow up piece with the Argus.

“Despite our difficult financial position your Labour council is committed to funding the first phase of the project and I’m very excited to see this first phase get underway.

“It’s no secret that we don’t yet have funding secured for the further phases of the project but I am open to hearing campaigners and residents suggestions about how we fund the rest.”

The Argus was approached for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.

Jax Atkins, who sits on the Madeira Terrace Advisory Panel, said: “Bella Sankey promised the completion of the project by 2027 in an interview with the Argus.

“To meet this deadline a commitment on funding needs to be made and the building needs to be continuous to meet this ambitious target. Or was this promise just hot air?”

The clarification comes after Brighton and Hove News revealed the council is asking bidders for the restoration contract to quote to restore both the originally planned 40 arches, and 28.

This means if the cost to restore 40 arches comes in over budget, they can opt for the smaller number rather than having to start the process again from scratch.

The budget for the first phase was set before covid, before inflation significantly pushed up the cost of building projects.