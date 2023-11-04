It seems as though my prayers have been answered…TWICE! As back on 22nd July I was standing in a tent in Suffolk titled ‘The Alcove’ as part of ‘Latitude’ festival, and commented “On offer this time are Flamingods, who have filled the tent and I reckon it’s time that they make a welcome return to Brighton as I don’t believe they have been here since 2019’s ‘Great Escape’ and ‘Mutations’ festivals”.

After this observation, Flamingods announced that they would be playing at this year’s ‘Mutations’ festival, which is happening right now at many concert venues throughout Brighton. There was no way that I was going to miss them! So, yesterday (3rd November), I battled the elements to enjoy their 35 minute set at Patterns. During this performance, the band announced that they would be returning to this very venue in order to play a headline set. This was truly music to my ears! I investigated further and managed to ascertain that the exact date would be Tuesday 19th March and that local promoters Melting Vinyl and Love Thy Neighbour are more than likely involved with the forthcoming event.

As a teaser of what is to come at this future Flamingods concert as well as our account of 2023’ ‘Mutations’, here’s my account of last night’s performance:

FLAMINGODS

PATTERNS 7:55pm – 8:30pm

Flamingods are one of the acts that I have most been looking forward to catching at ‘Mutations’ on the account of witnessing their fantastic live set at Suffolk’s ‘Latitude’ festival back in July. The band features Kamal Rasool, Karthik Poduval, Sam Rowe and Charles Prest. As back then, their choice of equipment reflects their background with some members having grown up in Bahrain.

The instruments on offer tonight were drums with Roland drumpads, Korg MS2000 keys with Roland keys, Gibson Les Paul Studio guitar, Casio keyboard, Washburn 5-string bass guitar, a Turkish long-necked lute called saz (also known as bağlama), possibly a Turkish Zurna (flute), and of most interest a Taishōgoto which combines the mechanics of a typewriter with an instrument that is played via a violin bow.

Flamingods work is hypnotic, but not as in stationary trance, but upliftingly euphoric and as a result from the beginning of their all too short set at Patterns I was merrily bopping away whilst holding onto the crowd barrier. By the conclusion of their wonderful set, it’s fair to say that the soles of my feet were well on the way to getting sore!

Flamingods dropped their latest LP ‘Head Of Pomegranate’ on 13th October and the future bodes well for them, as the choice cuts from their set are contained on this new platter, those being ‘Gutterball’ and ‘Dreams (On The Strip)’, which sadly was dedicated to the band’s cat Nelson who had been run over just two nights ago.

If you want to feel rejuvenated and full of the joys of life, then a Flamingods gig is the answer. Thankfully they informed us that they will be returning to Patterns for a headline set on Tuesday 19th March – Purchase your tickets HERE as well as other outlets.

www.flamingods.com