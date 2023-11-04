Bart Verbruggen is due to start in goal as Evan Ferguson, Adam Lallana, James Milner and Jan Paul Van Hecke all keep their places in the Seagulls starting line up.

Albion beat Everton 4-1 at Goodison in January. But the Toffees returned the compliment, thrashing the Albion 5-1 at the Amex in May.

Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso and Solly March are all out injured but Billy Gilmour is listed in the starting XI along with Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross and Kaoru Mitoma.

Everton’s form has picked up of late. They won both of their last two home games by a 3-0 scoreline and winning five of their past seven outings in all competitions.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche has recalled Abdoulaye Doucoure, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the home side’s attack.

Brighton start in sixth place in the Premier League while Everton are 15th.