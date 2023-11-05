Brighton and Hove Albion’s under-18s match against Arsenal had to be postponed when the visitors failed to turn up.

Arsenal’s defence? The team coach took a wrong turn on the way to the ground.

The Gunners were due to face the Seagulls at Brighton’s Amex Elite Performance Centre, in Lancing, in the Under-18 Premier League.

The PA news agency understands that the coach took the wrong exit off the M25 and, when the mistake was realised, it was too late to make the 12pm kick-off time.

Reports suggesting that the team travelled to Bournemouth instead are apparently wide of the mark.

Jack Wilshere’s side, seventh in the Premier League Under-18 south table, were forced to postpone the game which will now be played at a later date.