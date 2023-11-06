Residents and businesses around St James’s Street are demanding a refund for wristbands they had to buy so people could visit them in their own homes during this year’s Pride Village Party.

Brighton Pride has previously given people living in roads closed off for the party unlimited wristbands which were either posted to them or available to pick up at a single location which was open every day in the weeks before the event.

But more recently, it has started charging, and this year charged £15 for any over the allocation of four per household which had to be picked up at various locations during limited timeslots – mostly two hour windows, and mostly during working hours.

Having taken legal advice, some residents are now demanding a refund – and reassurances the arrangements won’t be repeated next year.

Vestina Maciuaidyte, who lives in St James’s Street, said: “I can’t have anyone round – there’s three people in our house and so we can have one person and that’s it.

“My friend who lives in St James’s Street has a birthday around then and used to have a party but now she can’t because she has to pay for all her guests.

“If you work you miss most of the pick-up slots. And last year they put all these fliers through the door saying when and where you could pick them up. This year we didn’t get anything, so were having to Google to find out how we could get to our own homes.

“This year, because of the bad weather it wasn’t very busy so they just let anyone in. I didn’t understand why I had to pay for it if they’re going to let anyone in.”

One woman who owns Airbnbs in the area, who wished to remain anonymous, told Brighton and Hove News she had to buy wristbands not just for two sets of guests for each house, but also maintenance staff between their stays.

She said: “In the past it was a pain but providing you could prove you needed them, you could have as many wristbands as you wanted.

“It’s not about criticising the cause. It’s about being charged to access your own property.”

One resident posting on the Kemptown Residents Association Facebook group said: “I take great issue with having to pay for extra wristbands for people to enter my home over the weekend. The price has tripled from £5 to now £15 for extras.

“I cannot get my head around how they can legally stop people from entering my home when there is no legislation to pause civil rights across Pride weekend.”

Another said: “I moved into this property years ago, long before charging residents was the thing. They used to push envelopes stuffed with free wristbands through the door of every property, and we didn’t have to pay for extra ones.”

And another said: “They’re inconveniencing us, but seem to think they’re bestowing a great honour on us.”

A representative for Brighton Pride CIC, who wished to remain nameless, said the question of whether the charges are legal or not would be for the council to answer.

He said: “Brighton Pride were asked to take on the management of the street party by Brighton and Hove City Council in 2014 and were given consent to charge an entry fee for people attending the event.

“This income is used to fund the infrastructure, to engage security, pay for policing and the event production team so that the event is managed and controlled.

“Prior to Pride taking on the management it was an uncontrolled event where free and unrestricted access was permitted to anyone in the city on Pride weekend.

“The local authority considered the area to be unsafe and decided a new approach was needed.

“The event priority is to have safety measures in place as previous gatherings were unsafe. Ticketing was introduced to reduce the excessive number of attendees when the event was free to enter which allows for better stewardship and ensures that it is a safe well managed event.

“Demand for free wristbands from residents and businesses has increased year on year from approximately 4,000 in 2014 to apprx 12000 I 2023 – a 300% increase.

“We constantly review how and when business and resident wristbands are distributed, and this year we increased the number of sessions available in the lead up to the event as well as having days set aside at the Pride box office for resident collections.

“Unfortunately, we have observed a growing trend each year where free resident and business wristbands are being resold online for profit. This underscores the importance of limiting distribution to business owners, their staff, and residents.

“The misuse not only jeopardises event safety but also impacts our capacity and ability to sell public wristbands, directly impacting our community fundraising efforts.”

A council spokesperson said: “We have powers under the Town and Police Clause Act 1847 Section 21 to put in place road closures for events such as the Pride Village Party.

“The wristband scheme was introduced a few years ago following significant safety concerns.

“We consider both the Pride Village Party road closure and the wristband scheme to be proportionate, reasoned and justified – and therefore lawful.

“Under our agreement with Pride residents and business owners within the specific Pride Village Party area are given the opportunity to receive free access to the Pride Village Party area through the wristband system.

“However, visitors to the event from outside this area can be charged for the wristbands.

“The detail of how the wristband scheme is managed with regard to residents and businesses – including local visitor accommodation providers – is a matter for Pride, not the council.”

The Pride Village Party began as an unofficial event but by 2013 it had grown large enough for police to raise safety concerns.

From 2014, it was ticketed, and from 2015, St James’s Street and surrounding roads have been fenced off, with an agreed capacity of 42,000.

In 2019, councillors were asked to consider moving it to Madeira Drive, but this was vetoed on safety grounds, and because Pride said it would make the event financially unviable.